LABASA HOSPITAL RETURNS TO A NEW NORMAL

The Labasa Hospital has returned to a post-COVID new normal from today, Monday 29th June 2020.

Medical Superintendent Labasa Hospital Dr. Jaoji Vulibeci said that this means that all special outpatient clinic customers (Medical, Surgical, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedic and Paediatric) will be seen by the doctors in the hospital on the given dates in their cards starting on 29/06/20.

“This is in line with the latest relaxation of restrictions announced by the Honorable Prime Minister last week,” said Dr. Jaoji.

“All COVID related preventive activities such as social distancing, hand sanitizer usage and maximum of 100 Fijians will be part of the new normal.”

Labasa Hospital has been preparing well for COVID-19 for some time now following the first case in Lautoka.

Dr. Jaoji added this was an opportunity to fine tune their contingency plan before Labasa recorded its first case some weeks later.

The outpatient clinic will remain at the Nasea Health Center with the Children’s outpatient services at the Ro Qomate Health Clinic.