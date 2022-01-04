KFC Big Bash League Statement

The KFC Big Bash League has confirmed a revised schedule for three matches to be played at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast over the next three nights from tonight (January 4-6).

January 4, 6:15pm AEST: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers (previously scheduled for January 6)

Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers (previously scheduled for January 6) January 5, 8:15pm AEST: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers (previously scheduled for January 4)

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers (previously scheduled for January 4) January 6, 8:15pm AEST: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder (previously scheduled for January 5)

The changes have been made after positive rapid antigen tests were recorded within the Heat squad this morning. The Club has now undertaken PCR testing of all players and support staff, plus potential replacement players.

All four Clubs’ squads are currently in South East Queensland, giving the League the required flexibility to make these scheduling changes.

Ticket holders will be contacted directly via Ticketek to discuss options for attendance or refunds.

The League and Clubs will continue to prioritise the safety of all players, match officials, staff, fans and the wider community throughout the KFC BBL|11 season.

Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson, said:

“Firstly, our thoughts continue to be with players and staff across all Clubs, plus all in the wider community, who have been infected with COVID-19. We wish them all the best for a speedy recovery.

“The League and Clubs have learned to be nimble in the current environment and we are pleased that we have found a solution to help safeguard all three matches so quickly.

“We thank all Clubs for their cooperation and our fans for their understanding in these rapidly evolving circumstances.”