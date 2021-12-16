KFC BBL|11 schedule update

The five remaining KFC BBL|11 matches scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium, Perth will be relocated to alternate venues.

This includes the match between the Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes, which had previously been confirmed as proceeding in Perth on Monday, December 20.

The decision to relocate all five matches has been taken due to state border controls and how they apply to entry into Western Australia, which means playing the matches at Optus Stadium is not possible. All teams would have travelled through New South Wales or Victoria within 14 days prior to the matches and will be unable to enter Western Australia due to their classification as extreme risk jurisdictions.

The League and Clubs will continue to prioritise the health and safety of players, staff, match officials, fans and the wider community during the KFC BBL|11 season.

The five matches being relocated from Optus Stadium are:

December 20: Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes, Blundstone Arena, 7:15pm AEDT

December 26: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades, Marvel Stadium, 9:15pm AEDT

December 30: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars, Marvel Stadium, 7:15pm AEDT

January 5: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder, venue TBC, time TBC

January 6: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers, venue TBC, time TBC

Matches on December 20, 26 and 30 will have unchanged start times from the original schedule. Start times for matches on January 5 and 6, originally scheduled to begin at 9:15pm AEDT, will be advised.

Ticket holders for the Scorchers v Hurricanes match on December 20 will be contacted directly regarding the refund process.

Tickets to the relocated matches on December 20, 26 and 30 will go on sale on Friday, December 17 at 2:00pm AEDT through Ticketek (Blundstone Arena) and Ticketmaster (Marvel Stadium) and can be accessed via cricket.com.au/big-bash. Information regarding tickets for the other relocated matches will be available shortly when venues are confirmed.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said:

“We understand this is a disappointing decision for the Scorchers’ passionate fanbase, but in the current environment we want to provide certainty for members, fans, players, match officials and staff.

“While our preference was to play these matches in Perth, this was simply not possible under the current arrangements when all factors are taken into account.

“Our thanks go to the Scorchers for their understanding in these difficult circumstances. We are also grateful to all other affected Clubs, partners, broadcasters and venues for their ongoing flexibility as we navigate our way through the season.”