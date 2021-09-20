Key points from NSW Health on COVID-19 for 20 September 2021

- NSW has now reached 82.2% single dose and 52.7% double dose vaccination rates. This is fantastic.
- 20% of those aged 12-15 have already had a vaccination. We encourage more young people to get vaccinated before they return to school. There is now increasing supply of the Moderna vaccine in pharmacies.
- We must all keep working together to get to our 70% double dose vaccination target. Whilst one dose does provide some protection, it is critical that you come forward for your second dose in a timely manner. Book your vaccination today at nsw.gov.au
- There were 935 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Unfortunately, four people have died.
- Even if case numbers go down, we should still expect hospital admissions and deaths to increase. We are expecting October to be the worst month, but the system will cope and all will be able to rely on it.
- From 5pm today, Cowra will go into lockdown. Anyone who has been in Cowra from 13 September must adhere to the stay at home requirements. Please make sure you know the restrictions in your area https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-
19/rules
- Whilst we are seeing pleasing declines in some suburbs, it is too soon to be complacent. Areas of concern are Greenacre, Guildford, Bankstown, Merrylands, Casula, Wayland, Fairfield, Maroubra, Wollongong, Central Coast, Waterloo, Redfern and the inner city. We ask communities in those areas to be vigilant, come forward for testing and to make sure they’re sticking to the COVID restrictions.
- NSW has been through a difficult time, but we are feeling more confident and looking to the future with hope and optimism. By following the rules and getting vaccinated we can continue to move forward.