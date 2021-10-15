Key points from NSW Health on COVID-19 for 15 October 2021

There have now been almost 11.4 million vaccines administered across NSW! 91.4% of people over 16 have received a first dose, and 77.8% have received both doses. 72.1% of 12-15 year olds have received one dose and 26% are now fully vaccinated.

· NSW will reach our 80% fully vaccinated target over the weekend. This is a fantastic achievement. Thank you to everyone involved in delivering vaccinations and everyone in the community who has come forward to be vaccinated.

· There were 399 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Sadly, four people have died.

· There has been sewage detection in Hallidays Point, Woolgoolga, West Wyalong and Gulargambone. If you live in these areas or have recently visited, please monitor for symptoms, get tested and get vaccinated if you haven’t already.

· We are concerned about rising cases in the Hunter region and also about communities on the border with Victoria.

· Travel between Greater Sydney and regional NSW has been postponed until 1 November. This is to keep our regional communities safe.

· As we will reach out 80% double dose milestone over the weekend, from Monday 18 October the following changes to the rules will come into effect for fully vaccinated people in NSW:

20 people allowed to visit your home

50 people allowed to gather outdoors

No caps on weddings and funerals