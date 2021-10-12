Key points from NSW Health on COVID-19 for 12 October 2021

· There were 360 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

· 88,988 COVID-19 tests were reported during that period. Please make sure you continue to get tested.

· The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now more than 11 million. 90.4% of the over-16 population had received a first dose COVID-19 vaccine, and 74% are fully vaccinated.

· There are currently 766 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 155 people in intensive care, 74 of whom require ventilation.

· Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of five people with COVID-19 – four men and one woman. One person was in their 40s, one person was in their 50s, and three people were in their 80s.

· We are concerned about the following areas: Oran Park, Greenacre, Albion Park, Villawood, Ingleburn, Blair Athol, Wyoming (on the Central Coast), Woodberry and Weston (near Newcastle), and Cooma (in Southern NSW)

· Thank you for continuing to stay covid safe as restrictions ease for those who are fully vaccinated. Remember to wear a mask when indoors and close to others, check in and out of venues and wash your hands.