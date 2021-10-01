Key points from NSW Health for 1 October 2021

- NSW has now reached 87.2% single dose and 64% double dose vaccinations. Also, over 50% of 12-15 year olds have now received a first dose.
- Thank you to everyone who has come forward to get vaccinated. We have now administered more than 10.1 million doses in NSW!
- There were 864 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Tragically, 15 people have died.
- Please make sure you know the restrictions in your area https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/rules
- No matter where you live in the state, it remains vital that people continue to monitor for symptoms and present for testing. The sooner we identify cases, the sooner we can control outbreaks. There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW.
- Areas with the highest cases are Guildford, Wellington, Auburn, Merrylands, Wollongong, Blacktown, Liverpool, Greenacre, Bankstown and Narromine.
- We remain concerned about areas with positive sewage detection. We encourage people in Hastings Point, Ballina, Quirindi, Armidale and Tamworth to be vigilant for symptoms and come forward for testing.
- Please remember that vaccination is our way out of this and the best way we can protect ourselves, our families and our friends.