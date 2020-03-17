Kavita Ghai is the Rekha of Tellytown

Kartik Purnima is a Cindrella story of a dusky girl- Purnima, revolving around Kartik -Purnima’s love story and the biggest conflict – Kartik’s mother & if she will be able to win her mother in law, fight societal & family pressures. Kavita Ghai who plays the role of Kartik’s (Harsh Nagar) mother is known as the Rekha of Tellytown not only because of the way she looks but she is also an extremely talented actor like Rekha.

Kavita Ghai has played the role of mother many a time both on the small and big screen. She has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting as both Kareena Kapoor’s and Jennifer Winget’s mother from Veere Di Wedding and Beyhadh respectively.

Kavita Ghai shares “I am a big fan of Rekha ji. I still remember when I was 14 – 15 years old, I used to collect her pictures from Newspapers and Magazines. During my high school in America, all the NRIs and Pakistani friends used to tell “Yeh Dekho Rekha Ji aayi Hai”. It followed till my college whenever I used to wear Indian clothes. I follow Rekha Ji’s style of walking, speaking, and dressing up and makeup.