Karan Patel gives audition for Rohit Shetty’s next movie ?

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi runs unconditionally high on adventure and power-packed performances and this week will be no different. The season 10 of the show is proving to be one of the most entertaining seasons. Ranging from nail biting stunts, dramatic twists to unlimited fun, this season has it all.

This weekend, contestant Karan Patel is set to take the entertainment quotient up a notch higher. While Adaa Khan and Karan Patel gear up for a task involving horses, Karan gives it a comic twist and starts riding the horse trying to grab Rohit Shetty’s attention. While Rohit Shetty turns a blind eye to what he was doing, Karan keeps at it and attempts to show off his horse-riding prowess. Making another move, Karan calls out his fellow contestants, Shivin and Dharmesh, to take notice of him in order to impress Rohit. But all efforts in vain, Karan Patel is unable to sustain his heroic demeanor and trips off leaving everyone in splits.