Kanika Mann takes fashion inspiration from Alia Bhatt

Kanika Mann who essays the role of protagonist Guddan in Zee TV’s primetime show ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ has already won hearts of her viewers with her talent and good looks. From flaunting gorgeous black gowns to donning the most beautiful lehengas on-screen and off-screen, the actress has found her style inspiration in the supremely talented and chic, Alia Bhatt.

The actress is completely smitten by the natural beauty of Alia and how she can carry so many quirky outfits and bold colours with confidence at every occasion. Sharing the same style mantra with Bhatt, Kanika, too, believes in keeping it simple and comfortable while still making a style statement for fans to follow. While Kanika is exceptionally fond of black, she recently decided to experiment her routine costume for a friend’s birthday by taking inspiration from Alia and mixing black with pink. Without a second thought, fans showered Kanika with compliments and that’s when the actress went on to reveal her inspiration for the dress on her social media. The two actresses (Alia and Kanika) can be seen flaunting the same colour combination, looking equally stunning for the fans to notice and admire.

On being asked about her take on fashion, Kanika said, “Fashion for me is something that I can carry comfortably. If I am wearing heels and I am not comfortable in them, I will quickly change into sneakers and we can see this comfort quotient in Alia Bhatt’s stylebook as well. Her chic and easy-to-carry style is very similar to the kind of fashion I like and hence I tend to take some inspiration from her. I strongly feel that non-fussy, functional and comfortable fashion style is the current trend that is here to stay.”