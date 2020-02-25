Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivi’ new look

Late Former TN Chief Minister J Jayalalitha will always remain as the reigning queen in Millions of Hearts across the country. The “Thalaivi” team is leaving no stone unturned over nurturing this biopic as an unparalleled tribute to the legend. With the film’s visual promos and Aravind Swami’s look as MGR instantly adding up the distinctive values to the film, the makers have yet another attraction to bestow now. Yes, the new look of Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalitha in her thirties as a young politician will be unveiled on February 24, 2020, marking the 72nd birth anniversary of Selvi J Jayalalitha.

Director Vijay says, “Madam Jayalalithaa has been an inspiration to many. Her life is a story that needs to reach millions and today being her Birth Anniversary we decided to make sure that we don’t miss honouring the legend by remembering her fondly. I must thank Kangana Ranaut for her sturdy dedication in breathing absolute life into the role. We are sure that her contribution will escalate the quality of the entire film to the best of its caliber.”

To be simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu in June 2020, “Thalaivi” is directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.