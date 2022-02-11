Kangana Ranaut looks bold, and glamorous in her first look from fearless reality show Lock Up

Recently in a press conference held by MX Player and ALTBalaji, Karan Bedi, CEO – MX Media along with content Czarina, Ekta R. Kapoor announced the queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut as the fiery host of their upcoming fearless reality show Lock Upp : Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel! The news created a furore on social media, and the announcement has been a rage in the country since then. Hell broke loose when #KanganaKaLockUpp started to trend on Twitter and Instagram.

MX Player and ALTBalaji have released the show’s first poster featuring the bold and glamorous Kangana Ranaut posing like a total boss as a treat for the fans! In the poster, Kangana is seen posing in a prison set-up with cops in the background, holding a glittering pair of handcuffs promising to lock up the contestants and flag off the biggest reality show ever seen on OTT platforms in India.

Kangana Ranaut posted the first look on her social media saying, “Mere saamne ab sabko karna padega kneel! Iss badass jail mein hoga atyaachaari khel! Teaser out tomorrow”

Lock Up promises to be an engaging captive reality show with all the ingredients that will keep you glued to your seat. A daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants who will do anything & everything to survive in the jail is the perfect amalgamation of entertainment.

MX Player and ALTBalaji will Livestream this show 24×7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. This show will empower the audiences to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play ‘Khabri’ to some. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on MX Player & ALTBalaji from 27th February 2022.