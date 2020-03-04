Kajol likes to knit clothes for her family

o celebrate the occasion of Women’s Day on the Kapil Sharma Show, the upcoming weekend will witness eminent stars from Hindi as well as regional cinema, who have come together to promote their upcoming short film – Devi. The short film features an ensemble cast of nine women such as Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, veteran actor Neena Kulkarni, Marathi film actress Mukta Barve, along with Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama, who graced the show and took the entertainment quotient notches higher with their presence. The film was shot in just two days and it deals with nine oppressed women sharing their stories. With nine celebrated women on show, the audience can expect many candid confessions, banter, pranks, and a whole lot of fun.

In a candid conversation, when Kapil Sharma asked Kajol about her other interests and hobbies which she has and which she likes to pursue other than her love for acting, to which the star responded, “I like to knit especially the crochet knit, and love knitting stuff for my family. I made blankets and T-shirts for my children Nysa and Yug in their childhood. I have knitted two T shirts for Ajay and a long jacket for my sister (Tanishaa).” She further adds that even today whenever she finds some free time she likes to knit for her family. It gives her a lot of joy to make clothes for her people.

Further on the show, Kapil asked Shruthi Haasan on her reasons to sign the 13 minutes short film, and the actor said, “I liked the script a lot rather and it was more about that than focusing on the run time of the film. It was shot in one location with these beautiful ladies who are also part of the film.”