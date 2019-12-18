JOHN HOLLAND TO BUILD NEW SYDNEY FOOTBALL STADIUM

The NSW Government has confirmed that construction firm John Holland will deliver the new Sydney Football Stadium in 2022, giving our city a world-class rectangular sporting venue.

The SCGT looks forward to working with John Holland to deliver an outstanding community facility that will put fans first and give them sensational views, facilities and accessibility.

The redevelopment will include the new Stadium Club facilities, which will be designed, developed and funded by the SCG. The new Stadium Club’s opening will coincide with the completion of the redevelopment.

The Stadium Club will be in a similar location to the original. We are working through the design and development for the new gym, pool and club facilities. We look forward to telling you more about the them as soon as their ultimate layout and size is confirmed.

Your access to interim facilities, such as tennis courts, squash courts and pools, will continue until the offerings are returned to the SCG precinct.

Associated projects, such as our sports partners’ administration and training headquarters, will also open to coincide with the new stadium – recreating our unique sporting community at the SCG.

We will work with our sporting and commercial partners, as well as our members, to continue current interim facilities and our schedule of cricket, Australian Rules, rugby league, rugby union and football.

The Sydney Football Stadium redevelopment is a once in a generation investment in public sporting infrastructure that will benefit fans from all over Sydney, NSW and the world.

We look forward to opening the new SFS in 2022 in partnership with our home clubs and sports. We will have an event calendar full of blockbusters that will attract tourists, create jobs and contribute to the NSW economy at the same time as redefining the live sporting experience.

We congratulate John Holland on securing the contract to deliver this landmark piece of public infrastructure. The NSW Government has advised that going back out to market for the construction tender has delivered a better result for the people of NSW.

We will assist Infrastructure NSW and John Holland in the delivery of the new SFS in 2022 – and we can’t wait to see the new home for Sydney’s major sporting and entertainment events.