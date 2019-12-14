Jimmy Sheirgill, Sharad Kelkar & Sushant Singh visit the Golden Temple to seek blessings, ahead of the release of their series Rangbaaz Phirse on ZEE5

The star cast of one of the most anticipated series of 2019, Rangbaaz Phirse visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings.

Rangbaaz Phirse is at the brink of release and the actors were keen to do darshan and planned a quick visit to Amritsar. Jimmy was seen wearing a turban and Sushant and Sharad covered their heads with a white cloth.

They are in the midst of a hectic schedule for promotions. However, they wanted to visit Amritsar without fail and planned a day out in accordance. The trio then drove down to Chandigarh the same evening and will continue their promotional outings there-on.

Recently Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor also visited the Golden Temple.