Jhansi Ki Rani back on Zee TV

As India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel and a responsible broadcaster, Zee TV has always placed its viewers on the highest pedestal over the past 27 years. The channel has provided cutting-edge content and kept its audience entertained through thick and thin. During this crucial phase of social distancing where each of us is fighting a battle to safeguard ourselves from the pandemic while also trying to stay strong and upbeat despite the restricted life, Zee TV is all set to motivate its viewers by narrating one of the most inspirational historical tales of a great woman freedom fighter who fought till her last breath for the pride of India. Serving a much-needed shot of optimism, resilience and spirited determination in our daily lives, Jhansi Ki Rani will make a comeback on television after 11 years, starting from April 20 and it will air every Monday at 9:30 am, only on Zee TV!

A striking tale of an ordinary girl who went on to become an extraordinary ruler, Jhansi Ki Rani will narrate the life story of Rani Lakshmi Bai, whose persistent resistance to the British Rule led her to be known as the greatest woman freedom fighter of the country. Her fervor and valor stand testimony to every Indian woman’s strength, while her brave and courageous attitude has been inspiring generations ever since. Depicting the young fighter’s life from a tender age of 14, the story showcases the remarkable journey of the strong woman during various phases of her life. Her love for her child and the country was beyond anyone’s understanding, but it inspired everyone around her. Featuring television actress Ulka Gupta, essaying the character of the young brave warrior, the show is set to celebrate the latter’s indomitable spirit and her freedom fight against the Britishers. The show also boasts of a stellar ensemble cast including Kratika Sengar, who plays the adult Rani Lakshmi Bai and Sameer Dharmadhikari, who plays her husband.

Ecstatic about Jhansi Ki Rani’s return on Zee TV, Ulka Gupta said, “I honestly feel really blessed to have been a part of the show. The love that I have received for playing Lakshmi Bai has been overwhelming and I am really delighted that the character is back once again to entertain the audiences. Jhansi Ki Rani is a tale of strength and bravery that is sure to ignite a spirit of courage amongst all of us at a time when we all need to stay strong and fight this concern just like the true warrior Rani Lakshmi Bai did!”