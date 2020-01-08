JENNIFER WINGET IS ALL SET TO CRACK CODE M — ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s MOST-ANTICIPATED OFFERING

After ruling the television screen and making everyone believe that there is no role that she can’t perform to perfection, Jennifer Winget once again is all set to portray another challenging role. This time she will be seen in ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Code M. The two OTT platforms dropped the trailer of the action-packed drama filled with a lot of twists and suspense. Jennifer will be seen playing the character of Major Monica Mehra, a Military Lawyer, whose sole purpose is finding out the truth and cracking Code M. The actress, who is making her digital debut with this most anticipated show, can be seen doing some serious action stunts and delivering some heavy dialogues with panache. The web-series will launch on Indian Army Day, January 15 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

The web series also features a talented pool of actors like Rajat Kapoor who is playing Colonel Suryaveer Chauhan, Commandant of the Army Base, a family friend of Monica’s but a no-nonsense person who cuts off all personal emotions while on duty. Another talented actor, who has proved his mettle with some of his recent stints, Tanuj Virwani is playing the character of Angad Sandhu, Monica’s ex in the series. Donning the role of a man who is sarcastic, witty and one with a very different sense of humour is what aptly defines him.

Speaking about the trailer of the series Jennifer Winget said, “It’s exciting to see the response that show is already receiving only into the trailer release. It’s what makes the launch even more special. This is my first ever digital show and I seem to have lucked out with Code M – I couldn’t have asked for better! I believe in experimenting with the characters I play and tend to only take up projects that excite me. Audiences have so far seen me in a romantic drama, a revenge saga and now with Code M, they will see me as Major Monica who will go to any extent to serve the nation. It’s new for me and something I am really looking forward to. I hope the viewers appreciate this new avatar and binge-watch all episodes of the show!”

Code M is the story of an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, who uncovers an uncomfortable truth while investigating an open and shut case of a militant encounter. This truth opens up a can of worms that not only destroys a family in its wake but shakes up the entire Indian Army.