Javed Jaffery lends his voice in Disney’s new animated series Guddu

A renowned and successful actor and a loved voice over artist, Javed Jaffery is a part of Disney’s brand new show ‘Guddu’. Javed is voicing the lead character, Guddu . He has been a part of our childhood with his hilarious dubbing for our most favorite shows and movies. It’s time that we witness his super fun and hysterical performance again as he voices this interesting character Guddu.

Guddu is a show no less than a typical Bollywood film. Filled with lots of drama, melo-drama, fights, songs and dance, dialogues and a bunch of most entertaining characters, it is a show we are bound to enjoy. Guddu is already on air and we are in love with this character. With the super dramatic dialogues and catch phrases like “Guddu hain mera naam, Entertainment hai mera kaam”, and the magic of his voice, Javed Jaffery has made Guddu a star. Apart from the main character Guddu the lion, the show also has some fun and quirky characters like Veeru the rhino, Ballu the elephant, Chugli the monkey and the list goes on.

Guddu promises to give us a complete dose of entertainment and laughter with a comical storyline and quirky characters.