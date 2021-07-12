Javed Ali, Shaan and Mika Singh pays an emotional tribute to Dilip Kumar on the sets of Indian Pro Music League

This weekend, get ready for the excitement to hit the roof as Zee TV’s clutter-breaking reality show Indian Pro Music League inches closer to its grand finale. After Mumbai Warriors, Punjab Lions and Gujarat Rockers secured their position in the semifinals, the fight to attain the last spot saw UP Dabbangs and Bengal Tigers competing against each other and we have to say, the battle was epic with the talented singers of both the teams trying to impress the viewers. However, who will move into the top 4? Well, the big revelation takes place this weekend and post the mega announcement, the Semi Final round kickstarts with the top four going all out to take home the enchanting trophy. But that’s not it! Team captains Javed Ali, Shaan and Mika Singh will also be seen paying a special tribute to the late Dilip Kumar through their act.

Dilip Kumar was one of the most acclaimed actors of Indian cinema, who was loved by one and all. His demise dealt a huge blow to the entertainment industry and to pay the perfect homage to the legendary star, Indian Pro Music League captains delivered a heartwarming tribute. In fact, during the shoot, their special performance to the iconic songs of Dilip Kumar like Zindabaad ae mohabbat, Ye mera deewanapan hai and Yeh desh hai veer jawano ka left everyone teary-eyed as they remembered the late actor. Reality stars Divya and Irfan also gave an enchanting performance to his popular hits like Nain lag jaaye hain and Jab pyaar kiya toh darna kya, leave everyone speechless on the set.

While the special tribute acts will melt your hearts, viewers will also witness power packed performances by the best singers from each team member as each team go all out in this ‘Akhri Daur’ of the competition.