Javed Akhtar pens a few special lines for Wagle Ki Duniya; celebrating the show’s successful first year

Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey turns a triumphant ONE! Launched as a modern-day rendition of the popular 80s sitcom created by RK Laxman, the show managed to captivate and enrich audiences over the year reflecting on emotions and values that define our archetypal Indian households. Featuring a versatile ensemble of actors in Aanjjan Srivastav, Bharti Achrekar, Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati, Wagle Ki Duniya has won many hearts and broke the clutter on Indian television with its rich content reflecting common man dilemmas, social issues, family values and aspirations that resonated with audiences across India.

Celebrating this momentous occasion, Sony SAB has partnered with veteran poet – lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar to pay an ode to the endearing ‘family’ sentiment that is intrinsic to our roots and Indian ethos. In a specially penned couplet, the legendary poet-lyricist has encapsulated the diverse emotions that binds Indian families, in resonance with the heart-warming storyline and congenial characters of the show. Narrated by Javed Akhtar himself in a specially curated promo that goes live today, the verse is a testament to the success of Wagle Ki Duniya as a slice of life offering tapping on values, issues and social concerns that are usually not explored on Indian Television.

Through its progressive storyline and endearing characters, the Wagles have become one of our own, the family to love, the family to celebrate with, the family we wish to be a part of. Onto its first year, the show promises to continue inspiring Indian viewers with differentiated narratives that promise entertainment and impact.

Mr. Neeraj Vyas, Business Head – Sony SAB

“Given its legacy and cult following, we believed Wagle Ki Duniya was a story needed to be told, more so at a time when the world was at the threshold of a massive change last year. Through its value driven narrative and relatable characters, the show has managed to create resonance in viewers triggering topical conversations. On its first anniversary, we are humbled to have Mr. Javed Akhtar’s support for Wagle Ki Duniya and promise to bolster our focus on impact driven storytelling in the times to come.”

Javed Akhtar, Veteran Poet-Lyricist- Screenwriter

“In Wagle Ki Duniya, what has always struck me are the little moments, the joys and sorrows that we have shared together as a family and maneuvered through all situations in life, despite being different as individuals. I don’t think there are too many stories around that reflect this dichotomy as realistically as does Wagle Ki Duniya. The show, through its subtle yet substantial story line and characters have managed to break the mould on television and bring a slice of life offering that delivers entertainment and social impact. I am delighted to associate with Sony SAB on the momentous occasion of Wagle Ki Duniya’s one year completion and I truly wish that India continues to find happiness with the Wagle family in the times to come.”