Javed Akhtar and Himesh reunite again for Himesh’s next film Namastey Rome

The unbeatable combination of Himesh And Javed Akhtar are back together after 13 years for Namastey Rome directed by Rajesh Sethi, starring Himesh in the lead.

The other cast and details of the project will be announced soon, Himesh will start shooting in the UK this summer and his workshops have already begun for the film, talking about its music and story Himesh says the story of Namastey Rome is a classic love story based on real incidents and Javed Sahab and me were completely in love with the subject and the music which has been composed for Namastey Rome is just outstanding, I can very proudly say it’s better than the super blockbuster classic music of Namastey London, every word penned by Javed Sahab for this love story is just magic and by the grace of God, all the 7 songs are composed straight of the heart just like how I had composed my music for Tere Naam and Namastey London.

I’m very excited to start shooting for Namastey Rome this summer in the UK. This is the first time I’m doing a film on a completely real incident, it’s a love story which is different yet extremely relatable, The female lead and other cast and credits of the film will be announced soon, Himesh’s Another film as an actor is the sequel of the Xpose will also start soon.