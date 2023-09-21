JAI HO! AUSTRALIAN INDIAN ORCHESTRA SET TO ‘LIGHT UP’ SYDNEY IN UPCOMING DIWALI CONCERT

JAI. HO. – two words that ignite the passion inside Indians and spark the Diwali season. Riding the momentum from the runaway success of their debut sold-out concert “Sydney to Mumbai” at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music on 13 August, Sydney brothers Sagar and Suraj Nagaraj are bringing back the majestic 60-piece Australian Indian Orchestra to the grand Chatswood Concourse on November 10, 2023 at 7pm.

The inaugural concert saw audiences delighted, starting with a fusion of “Waltzing Matilda” played on the sitar and “Vande Mataram” performed boldly with the trumpets of the AIO. The program featured a variety of lyrical classics to blockbuster, roaring tunes as well as a grooving jazz number, leaving the full house on their feet long after the final notes.

To capture the true spirit of Diwali, “Symphony of Lights: Diwali in Concert” will not only bring together 60 of the finest Australian and Indian musicians, singers, and dancers, but also showcase masterpieces by Beethoven, Mozart as well as feature the symphonic premiere of A.R. Rahman’s Jai Ho.

Sagar Nagaraj, 26, Concertmaster for the AIO said, “Being part of the pure magic on stage and seeing the entire auditorium on their feet, we were truly inspired to continue building on the vision to connect Australians and Indians through music.”

Renowned Sydney-based vocalists Avijit Sarkar, Ruhani Dhillon, Vikas Kolar, and Rucha Lange will bring the stage alive with in-demand Indian instrumentalists including Abhijit Dan on tabla, Tanim Khan on Sarod, Behzad Ansari on santoor, Mayank Singh on Electric Guitar, Sadiq Rehmani on Acoustic Guitar, Bobby Kumar on bass guitar, Satyajeet Roy on keyboard and piano, and Preetam Telugu on Drums.

Combining these leading Australian and Indian musicians on stage will create an unforgettable musical experience for the audience attending. The concert will feature some of the most memorable songs from celebrated Bollywood movies and artists across the decades, including Mohammed. Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and more.

Artistic Director & Conductor of the Australian Indian Orchestra, Suraj Nagaraj, 20, who has single-handedly arranged the program of songs for the entire symphony orchestra performing, said, “As Australia’s first and only Symphony Orchestra dedicated to performing Indian music, and the biggest collaboration between Australian and Indian musicians, our aim is to meld the best Indian musicians with Australia’s finest orchestra members, whilst strengthening the strong link between Australia and India. We are confident that the program we have pulled together for our second concert will be another landmark event for the cultural fabric of music here in Australia.”

“Symphony of Lights: Diwali in Concert” is set to be the spectacle of the year, and will appeal to all cultures and music lovers. Book your tickets today at AIO.org.au and make it a festive season to remember.