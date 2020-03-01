Jacqueline Fernandez teams up again with Bhushan Kumar for a new single

Jacqueline Fernandez is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful faces in Bollywood. But apart from acting, the pretty heroine is a terrific dancer as well. After wowing everyone with her dancing skills in songs like Jumme Ki Raat, Chittiyan Kalaiyaan and Ek Do Teen, Jacqueline has joined hands with T-Series and Bhushan Kumar for yet another song.

After working in T-Series’ Roy and their single GF BF also featuring Sooraj Pancholi, Jacqueline’s next with them is an untitled track that is touted to be the party anthem of 2020.

Jacqueline and T-Series have always been a hit combo together and have delivered several chartbusters in the past. The new music video, a popular traditional folk song with a contemporary twist, is written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. While Tanishk is known to add his unique touch to all his peppy tracks, this one also has the number one singer at this moment, Neha Kakkar, crooning for Jacqueline. The music video has been directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, who delivered the runaway hit Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi featuring Divya Khosla Kumar. Shabina Khan is choreographing the moves for the track and the team will soon start the shooting of the song.

Jacqueline has an eternal classic look and the song has been designed in a way that separates it from all her previous songs. This will be very different compared to what Jacqueline has already shot in the past. Joining her in the video will be Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz, who has now become a huge craze on social media. This song will be Asim’s first release after he stepped out of the reality show.

When asked about the music video, Jacqueline said, “I’m very excited to be teaming up with Bhushan & T-Series again. He’s made me hear one of the most amazing songs, which I cannot wait to shoot. The song is very relevant and modern and will be extremely fun. I loved just the idea of it, too. The tale we’re telling through this music video is magical. The concept of song and the music video were too enticing, for me to pass it up. The choreography and the steps are traditional and desi but has a modern touch too which overall fits beautifully in this story of eternal love. The team and I have been prepping and rehearsing to get every nuance right. . I am super excited to be working with Asim Riaz for the first time. The music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone. We’re looking forward to everyone seeing it. I really loved working on this, because it was a passion project for me.””

Bhushan Kumar was also quoted saying, “We are very excited about doing another song with Jacqueline, after GF BF, which was four years ago. The collaboration was a huge hit and we can’t wait to recreate the magic. Jacqueline is a youth icon and we know she will do justice to this song. Jacqueline is a fabulous dancer and this will be another unforgettable song featuring her. The song is a traditional folk song, which Tanishk Baghchi has modernized and added his own unique twist to it. I have always enjoyed folk songs and want the younger generations to get familiarized with them. The song is going to be a huge hit and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it.”

Given Jacqueline and T-Series’ track record together, there’s no doubt about this song being the next big chartbuster.