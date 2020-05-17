Jacqueline Fernandez invites India to dance from home and win with Disney+Hotstar’s ‘Home Dancer’

Disney+ Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, has roped in Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez to launch a first-of-its-kind online dance competition – Home Dancer. As people across India remain confined to their homes, Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up to offer a unique opportunity for dance lovers to showcase their moves from the comfort of their homes.

Karan Wahi, popular TV celebrity and youth icon, will bring his infectious humor and energy to the show as its host. With the premier of the pilot episode slated for 25th May, Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up to motivate the dancer within you to find the stage that it truly deserves. Get ready to dance away your lockdown blues as submissions begin from today. While sharing their excitement, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Wahi urged viewers across India to put on their dancing shoes and participate in Home Dancer.

Speaking on the occasion, Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez said “I am elated to launch Disney+ Hotstar’s unique dance competition, Home Dancer. As a fitness enthusiast, dance gives me an adrenaline rush while also working as a form of therapy for my body, mind and soul. This show offers dance enthusiasts a platform to showcase their talent from the comfort of their homes to millions of viewers. As we try and cope with the new realities of social distancing, it is a great time to unleash our creative instincts and dance our way to coveted prizes on ‘Home Dancer’ every week.”

Excited to be a part of the show, Karan Wahi added, “While I have hosted iconic dance shows in the past, I’m extremely excited to host Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Home Dancer’ because I haven’t done anything like this before. We’re all adjusting to spending a lot of time with family and doing domestic chores while we’re stuck at home. We desperately need outlets of expression and Home Dancer is just that opportunity. Dance is such a big part of our culture, and this show will draw you in with its raw appeal.”

To participate in the show, participants can login to the Disney+ Hotstar app, select the theme of the week and choose any one of the pre-loaded tracks to submit their respective 60-90-second dance videos on the microsite. Viewers will be given the chance to vote for the winners. Spanning a period of five weeks, there will be a cash prize of INR 4 lakhs up for grabs every week.