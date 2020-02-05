Jackky bhagnani and Nitin Kakkar team up again for a sports drama

Producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Nitin Kakkar have not stopped smiling ever since the release of their latest flick Jawaani Jaaneman has released last Friday. The film marks the debut of Alaya F. and features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu and has received rave reviews at the box office.

Jackky Bhagnani is so elated with the response of the film that he is collaborating yet again with the director Nitin Kakkar. Both Jackky and Nitin will team up for a sports drama soon. The film right now is in the scripting stages and will go on floors by the end of the year.

Jackky says “I have always loved Nitin Sir’s work and it makes me very happy that we at Pooja Entertainment are collaborating with him yet again. Right now the film is in the scripting stage, I have always wanted to make a sports drama, and it couldnt have been better than doing this with Nitin Kakkar.”

Director Nitin Kakkar says “ this is my third project with Jackky, there is immense comfort and pooja entertainment is like a family. This project is very close to my heart and looking forward to this journey ahead as my next”

This will be Nitin Kakkar’s second film with the banner. Earlier he has made films like Filmistan, Mitron and Notebook.

Pooja Entertainment earlier has also announced projects like Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar in the lead.