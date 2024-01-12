IVI’s free vision screenings touch one million lives – opening doors, opportunities

India Vision Institute (IVI), the NGO working to improve visual health and provide access to a pair of corrective glasses to those in need, has attained a significant milestone with one million free vision screenings across India, bringing hope of clear vision and brighter futures to urban poor and the underprivileged in remote communities.

At a vision screening and spectacle distribution event in Delhi, IVI’s CEO Vinod Daniel said “the achievement of one million free vision screenings is a testament to the commitment of our hardworking team, their dedication and to IVI being able to identify vision issues and promote intervention in communities.”

Vidhi, a Class X student vision screened by IVI and received a pair of corrective glasses today, became the one millionth beneficiary.

To mark the occasion, the visiting Australian Parliamentarian, Dr Andrew Charlton MP, distributed corrective glasses to community and children at an event organized by IVI in association with the Delhi Council for Child Welfare (DCCW), an NGO working to provide vocational training to underprivileged communities in Delhi.

The vision screenings and spectacles distributed are part of IVI’s Eye See & I Learn campaign for the underprivileged school children and Eye See & I Work program for adults.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Australia, Ambassador Nicholas McCaffrey, was present at the event along with Mr. Daniel and Ms. Neeru Bhatnagar, Director, DCCW.

“We thank our partners who have been with us in our journey to achieving this milestone. With 150 million visually impaired still in need for access to vision screenings and spectacles, we are aware of the work ahead as we endeavour to reach as many underprivileged people as possible,” said Mr. Daniel.

“Refractive error correction through an eye check and a pair of spectacles can help improve vision health of people. A simple pair of glasses can make children do well in class as well as in outdoor activities, and improve their future prospects. In adult beneficiaries, clear vision will boost productivity and their income earning potential,” he added.

Dr Charlton said “It is good to visit an IVI project and see the work being done to benefit disadvantaged communities, including children. I am happy that the beneficiaries are able to lead a better life, with improved work potentials and better grades for children in school. Congratulations to IVI for achieving the significant milestone of one million vision screenings. I wish IVI and the team all the best in future.”

Delhi Council for Child Welfare (DCCW) is a registered non-profit NGO established in 1952. The Council first started its work providing care to children who had been displaced, lost or abandoned in the riots surrounding the Partition of India. It now works from 14 centres across Delhi, providing vocational and skill training to girl children and the community.