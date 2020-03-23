It’s new sci-fi comedy show – Maharaj Ki Jai Ho on StarPlus

StarPlus has been regaling audiences with innovative content with its impressive lineup of shows. One of the most loved television channels is now all set to launch another interesting show with rib-tickling comedy – Maharaj Ki Jai Ho! Helmed by TroubleMakers Production, the one of its kind time travel comedy will air on StarPlus from 23rd March every Monday to Friday at 9.00 pm. At a juncture, when general entertainment channels are figuring out new ways to present content for engaging viewers, StarPlus is at the forefront of bringing an entirely new show for audiences of all age groups.

The unique science fiction comedy shall provide light-hearted entertainment with its differentiated flavour of showcasing a comical side of mythology with a touch of fantasy. The show will take viewers back in time to the era of Hastinapur! The makers have ensured high quality production, graphics, visualization for recreating the historical era with riveting detail. The series boasts of an impressive star-cast comprising of Satyajeet Dubey, Nitesh Pandey, Rajesh Kumar, Monica Castellino, Riya Sharma, Akash Dabhade and Ashwin Mushran.

It sure seems that StarPlus is all set to take its viewers on a joyride to the time of Hastinapur with a dash of humor!