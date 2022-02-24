Its ‘10 Nahi 40’ after ‘Muskurahatein’ for Dr. J. S Randhawa

Director-Writer Dr. J.S Randhawa who had last directed Muskurahatein in 2017 starring Sanjay Mishra is all set for his next- ‘10 Nahi 40’. A drama with a spice of entertainment is all set to release on 11th March, 2022. It stars veteran actors like Manmauji, Birbal, Manoj Bakshi, Dr. J. S. Randhawa himself and many more.

‘10 Nahi 40’ is an educational entertainer sending a message to the society to be compassionate and caring for the elderly. Laced with humour, ‘10 Nahi 40’ sends out a message to the youngsters to be more understanding towards old people. It emphasises that life is beautiful and has to be lived with zest and zeal till the end.

The film also has a Qawalli by the qawwali king Altaf Raja. Presented by Reverberation Films Pvt. Ltd. ‘10 Nahi 40’ is produced by Dr. Sonal Randhawa and is written by Dr. J.S.Randhawa. The executive producer is Mridul Gupta, music of the film is by Vipul Kapoor, the cinematographer is Satyajeet and Editor is Niranjan Devaramane.