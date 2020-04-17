Italian Beauty Actress Giorgia Andrian try hands-on Indian Dishes amid self-isolation

As the deadly coronavirus pandemic has been spreading all over the globe, there are several preventive measures that have been taken all around the world. One of the most important of these is self-isolation. All the health officials and the government across the globe are asking their citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing. In India, Bollywood Actress Giorgia Andriani is also abiding by the rules and practicing self-quarantine. Giorgia is actively updating her fans about what she is up to during this self-quarantine period.

Making her acting debut in the entertainment world, Italian model and dancer Giorgia Andriani is all gung ho about her new journey. Giorgia may have been an outsider in Bollywood, but slowly and steadily she has made a mark for herself. The biggest struggle for her has been to improve Hindi because it’s not her first language, Being a foreigner, she has now learned Hindi and can cook Indian dishes too. And, to learn Hindi and Urdu, Giorgia has been taking lessons from three different teachers for the past three years.

Bollywood actress Giorgia Andriani has revealed that she has been spending her time in the kitchen during the COVID-19 lockdown. She took to her Instagram account to reveal that she has been Cooking and discovering new things about herself in the kitchen. She has tried her hands making Goan fish curry, which looked unusually colorful. She captioned that, “Can’t be in Goa, but can definitely get a taste of it at home!