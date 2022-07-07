IT IS TIME FOR RAIL UNIONS TO PUT COMMUTERS FIRST

The NSW Government urges the rail unions to drop all industrial action, following more widespread disruption across the train network.

While the rail unions have withdrawn some of the planned industrial action following the NSW Government’s application in the Fair Work Commission, it does not go far enough.

As the state manages the impact of the current floods, the industrial action undertaken by the rail unions today resulted in 50 per cent fewer rail services across the network.

Acting Transport Minister and Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said the rail unions today turned their back on the people of NSW in a time of need.

“Our focus is on ensuring people across NSW can get to and from work safely and unfortunately today we have seen the rail unions put their own interests above the people of NSW,” Mrs Ward said.

“Today millions of hard working taxpayers across the state were trying to go about their daily lives, get to work, get home to see loved ones or trying to get from one destination to another in the middle of a severe weather event.”

“As a result of the industrial action, people across the state experienced extended delays and packed carriages, removing the ability for passengers to socially distance.

“At a time that a number of our emergency services personnel are on the front line across the state, commuters deserved better from the rail unions today and I share their deep frustration.”

The NSW Government’s position has been communicated clearly to the unions in writing and we are willing to take all necessary steps to resolve the ongoing disruption to public transport services.

The NSW Government is back in the Fair Work Commission tomorrow seeking to stop the industrial action by rail unions.