Ishita Raj to play a powerful character of a RAW agent in her next film “Hidden”

India’s external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), like any other snooping organization in the world, has a history of agents who have shown their loyalty to nations, and once again it is time to praise their contributions. The Reel vs. Real of Crime and Punishment is seen in several Bollywood films, and yet again director Raman K Jangwal will shoot another short film called “Hidden” which is an action-thriller short film, produced by Vinil Gupta and the Casting, assembled by Manish Shukla, who was recently the talk of the town for another short film “Victim.’

Since making hits in Bollywood, its time for Ishita Raj Sharma, the actress of the film ‘Pyar Ka Panchnama,’ to be seen next in the short film “Hidden,’ ‘where she will portray the powerful and bold character of a raw agent. Her short film” Hidden “will be premiered at some of the prestigious International Short Film Festivals. Ishita has done some phenomenal job in the industry since her debut in 2011. Being a part of Luv Ranjan’s trilogy she has been their favorite actress too.

The short film is sure to make a buzz among the viewers, as Ishita will be seen in such a bold raw agent character. Talking about her Bollywood movies, she was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety with sunny Singh, and will soon be working on “Wild Wild Punjab” by Luv Ranjan and TSeries.