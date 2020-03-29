Ishita Ganguly from Maa Vaishno Devi show spreads safety advice over coronavirus

Quarantine mode was something that no one would have ever imagined. Especially the television actors who are a part of daily soaps. The actors have also accepted this mode of life and are doing things constantly to stay in touch with their fans.

Ishita Ganguly who is essaying an important character in the TV show Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki is staying in touch with her fans via social media. The talented actress who is spending her time home is also making sure that people are aware about coronavirus.

Ishita Ganguly is constantly making videos where she is advising her followers not to step out. She is urging her fans to follow the advisory measures taken by the government.

Recently, Ishita during the Janta Curfew expressed her gratitude to all the health industry workers who are working diligently. She believes we as responsible citizens should stay at home and have faith in the system that all is being done to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the country