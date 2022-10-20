Ishita Dutta is killing it and how in Drishyam 2- Can’t wait to watch her onscreen magic

The trailer of Drishyam 2 has been on top on the trends list ever since it released on Monday afternoon. The film boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Ishita Dutta, Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and Shriya Saran.

The late Nishikant Kamat’s murder mystery “Drishyam” captured the audience’s attention in 2015 and left them wanting more. And now the makers finally all set with the second installment! The trailer of the film is out and just like always Ishita’s role looks more promising. The audience has been loving her as ‘Anju Salgaonkar’. And it will be interesting to watch Anju supporting her family and protecting them as the story unfolds.

Ever since the trailer is announced it has received amazing reviews as the audience is excited to see how the story unfolds further. The trailer crossed 3 million views in just 3 hours which explains the excitement clearly. Talking about which Ishita in an exclusive conversation with us reveals, “I am amazed by looking at the response our trailer has received it’s trending on the trend list. The fans have bombarded my phone with messages as they shared how excited they are to see Anju’s part of the story and what new things unfolds in my character. I can’t wait for them to watch the movie, fingers crossed!”.

Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, sees the entire principal cast of the first part reprise their roles, with the addition of Akshaye Khanna. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar, is set to release theatrically on November 18.