Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli to wow audiences soon

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli, a masala entertainer, is all set to enthrall the audiences as the makers launch the teaser today. Temperatures are about to soar as the film, a young, edgy masala entertainer, directed by Maqbool Khan, that will bring Ishaan and Ananya together for the first time, is on its way to wow the audiences.

Producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Khaali Peeli is a complete desi entertainer. Ishaan, Ananya’s energetic chemistry, and Jaideep’s credibility make this ride cooler and edgier.”

Producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra says, “We have made this film with a lot of heart and hard work, and I’m super excited that audiences will get to experience our film soon. I hope Khaali Peeli entertains the audiences in such unprecedented times”.

Director Maqbool Khan said, “It’s been a pleasure working with Ishaan & Ananya—two powerhouses who have given fantastic performances! Khaali Peeli is a young, edgy, mad roller-coaster ride that I hope the audiences will enjoy thoroughly!”

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios added, “Khaali Peeli is a complete package of high-octane action, song & dance, and high on emotions. It’s going to bring back the quintessential feel of Bambaiya language used in the film after a long time. At a time like now when audiences are hungry for fresh, new content, we can’t wait to bring this film!”

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar & Zee Studios, directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli stars Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.

