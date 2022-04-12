Isha Koppikar returns in a Cop avatar for Ram Gopal Varma’s Dhahanam releasing on 14th April on MX Player

Isha Koppikar, the powerhouse of talent, is back on screen. Having played a diverse set of characters, she is mainly known for the daring cop roles that has only multiplied in the course of her acting career, which is also why she is fondly known as Copikar.

We have seen Isha Koppikar donning the cop avatar in Kya Kool Hain Hum, Shabri among many other films, and now, she is all set to play an IPS Officer in Ram Gopal Varma’s Dhahanam. It will release on 14th April on MX Player.

Commenting on her daring and dynamic avatar, Isha Koppikar said, “It’s a proud feeling to be able to don the uniform on screen. It comes with a great sense of responsibility and belief. The officers in uniform work tirelessly every day and face a great number of challenges so we all can be safe and at ease.

I appreciate all the hard work they put in, and for that I am grateful for them and also to be able to portray them on screen. Having said that, I am excited to play Anjana Sinha in Dhahanam who works hard to find culprits and brings peace to the chaotic hinterland village. This role really brought out the best in me as an actor and a woman and am thrilled to be associated with Ram Gopal Varma’s project.”

Dhahanam is a crime thriller about a son avenging his father’s death. Set against the backdrop of a burning desire for revenge, bloodshed and oppression, the show is produced by Ram Gopal Varma and directed by Agasthya Manju.

Stars like Isha Koppikar, Naina Ganguly, Abhishek Duhan, Ashwatkanth Sharma, Parvathy Arun, Sayaji Shinde, Abhilash Chaudhary and Pradeep Rawat will be seen in pivotal roles. Originally made in Telugu, the show is also dubbed in Hindi and Tamil.