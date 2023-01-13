Is India no longer eligible to compete for a spot in the World Test Championship?

By Nonit Nassa

The second World Test Championship (WTC), to be held in England in 2023, is quickly approaching in June this year. Australia, which has already secured the top spot in the standings with a 75.56 point percentage (PCT) after a 2-0 series win over South Africa, will however enable India’s jump to second place, where Australia has four games against India remaining and thus will give them one last practice before heading to the WTC.

If the Indian team doesn’t put up a fierce fight, they risk losing their chance to compete for a spot in the World Test Championship. The situation is that India needs to defeat Australia in three of the four games in order to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will take place between the two nations in the near future on February 9th in Nagpur. Where to fix the roots in the final of the WTC Australia also make full efforts to Win least single game out of four

Three crucial test series will be played in the upcoming months between these nations: IND vs. AUS (India vs. Australia), WI vs. RSA (West Indies vs. South Africa), and the final test series of the World Test Championship will be played between SL vs. NZ, which became the decider for India, Sri Lanka qualification scenarios

INDIA’s ROAD MAP FOR THE (WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP)

India must contend for the best three-match victory. If they accomplish this, they will end the stage with a PCT of 62.05 percent and, regardless of the outcomes of the other series, will automatically qualify for the WTC final; however, if they won all four matches, they would end the stage with a PCT of 68.06 percent.

Whereas India’s PCT will be 56.94 percent if the series ends in a 2-2 draw. The outcome of the SL vs. NZ series will undoubtedly determine how the game is played; they hope that New Zealand defeats Sri Lanka, but if Visa versa occurs, India will be eliminated from the WTC.

However, now The team combinations chosen by the selectors for the WTC finals should be appropriate and allow players who are still in top form to participate. The Men In Blue should have to battle hard against Australia in Whites. The focus will be on veteran players, like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. Similarly, India will be hoping for Jaspreet Bhumrah and Ravinder Jadeja to return to test cricket.