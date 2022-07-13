Investment Fiji’s Australia mission presents enormous business opportunities

Thirty Fijian businesses are set to gain greater access to the Australian market through an Investment and Trade mission next week which supports Fiji’s growing presence in Australia and building on the long-standing relationship the two countries share.

Organized by Investment Fiji, in collaboration with the Fiji Consulate General & Trade Commission Australia and New Zealand, Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) Australia, Fiji Australia Business Council (FABC) and the New South Wales Fiji Business Council, the event will take place from 18th July to 22nd July 2022 in Brisbane and Sydney.

Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty said, the Australian mission represents an important milestone for Fiji as this is the first investment and trade event organized by Investment Fiji since the COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of the international borders.

“The visit aims to seize export opportunities to Australia and our team will be actively involved in strengthening cooperation for trade partnerships across the businesses and the private sectors. One of the primary goals is to ensure that we are able to secure markets for the numerous Fijian products that will be exhibited during the week-long event,” highlighted Chetty.

The official delegation will be led by the Minister of Commerce, Trade, Tourism, and Transport (MCTTT), Honorable Faiyaz Koya, Investment Fiji Chair Jenny Seeto along with Reserve Bank of Fiji (RBF) Deputy Governor Esala Masitabua and Fiji Revenue and Customs Services (FRCS) Chief Executive Officer Mark Dixon.

“We also want to effectively market investment opportunities and incentives available in the country to the Australian investors who are seeking cross-border investment opportunities, which Fiji could benefit from, whilst also marketing Fijian products in Australia, raise awareness and promote the Fiji brand and provide networking platform for companies and other agencies,” Chetty added.

“It is also important for us to network with companies here in Australia to establish a trade channel and identify what sectors have an export demand that possibly our business delegation could tap into as we want to get more trading markets to export to,” he said.

The business leaders who are part of the delegation will present Fijian investment and trade opportunities across the fisheries, food manufacturing, agriculture, energy, telecommunications, retail and hardware, and construction industries.

During the mission, the Fijian delegation will engage in a number of business-to-business (B2B) meetings which will allow the local business delegates to network and promote their products and services to the right audience.

Apart from the interactive meetings scheduled with the Australian private stakeholders, the delegation will be hosted by the New South Wales Business Council, Ernst & Young and HLB during the 5-day event.