International VFX artists invited to edit the fight sequence in Vighnaharta Ganesh

Sony Entertainment Television’s mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh is not only known for its interesting depiction of mythological stories but also the amount of technology that go into the final creation of the show. Those who have even a brief idea of editing know how tough it is to create VFX edits and how much time and effort goes into the same. While making day to day episodes still becomes easier with passing time, some major sequences like wars which require heavy motion take much longer.

Current sequence of the show focuses on the story of Kartitkey’s marriage and in an upcoming episode the fight sequence of Kartikey with Sursayee, a devil would be shown. Though the story is a long one now, and the fight sequence would be broadcasted after more than a month, the shoot of the same was done on priority, as the VFX edits would need more than a month. This is a very long period for any daily soap which are generally shot 3-4 days before the actual telecast due to the daily run. VFX artists were called from USA to edit the sequence as the makers needed it to look huge but not animated.

Speaking on the same Kartikey aka Basant Bhatt said, “The fight sequence which would happened between Kartikey and Sursayee is a huge one and requires depiction of a few traditional weapons, like flying arrows and trishuls. Also, Sursayee’s built shown in the sequence would be huge and all this required professional hands. Therefore, we were asked to shoot for the sequence before more than a month of the telecast and even artists were called from abroad to edit the whole sequence. I am quite excited to see how this entire thing comes out and am sure audience too would be captivated by it.”