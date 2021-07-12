International tennis player Vishwajeet Sangale became India’s first ‘Vegan’ tennis player

In the modern world, with the changing environment, humans are also changing their lifestyles. Vishwajeet Sangle from Phaltan in Maharashtra’s Satara district has become India’s first ‘vegan’ tennis player. He has won many national and international tennis matches. But now he is in the spotlight as a vegan tennis player. He is associated with several well-known vegan brands. He is also the brand ambassador of many famous brands. Such as Good Mylk, Origin Nutrition, etc.

There is a large class of people around the world who love animals and strive for their protection. It is because of them that this type of vegan came into existence. It started in western countries. And now even in India, vegan methods are being introduced. Also from 2017 Vishwajeet Sangle started to follow a vegan diet.

Pro Tennis Player Vishwajeet Sangle Said, ‘’Humanity is depleting the planet’s finite resources at a rapid rate, the environment is undergoing drastic, unnecessary and unpredictable changes, and people suffer from myriad diseases linked to their diets. You can’t fix all that by embracing veganism, but You can be one solution.’’