International students are the key to reducing Australia’s healthcare staff shortage: Shivi Bhalla

By Indranil Halder

Sitting in BTB Kirribilli cafe, I was thrilled to learn about Shivi Bhalla’s return trip from Mt Kailash (Himalayan mountain range) to enhance his spiritual journey. With a positive mind-set, can-do attitude and strong determination, he is now focusing on his business, which has been impacted by government policies on international students, Covid pandemic and a nation-wide staff shortage.

Australian healthcare spending will be $500 million in the next four years. According to the census report, in 1966, 40% of all Australians were baby boomers. According to 2011 census, 48,000 of Australian indigenous population are aged 65 years and over too. Reports also highlight, nearly 8 million Australians are reported to have long-term health problems. Australians with arthritis (2 million), asthma (2 million) and mental health condition (2 million) need support from healthcare workers to live life.

Since 2021, Australian national population has only grown by about 2 million, while healthcare staffs to service the population only decreased. In 2022, we need nearly 120,000 nurses and recent media report by Financial Review stated only 32 nurses applied among 60,000 skilled migrants. Age care facilities, hospitals and community centres are significantly worried about nurses and allied healthcare service staff shortage for hospital admissions, treatment of elderly and patients with chronic health problems.

One of the many ways, this crisis can be minimised, is by employing new trans-nationals who are arriving in Australia for study purposes other than on working holidays or as migrants.

Who is Shivi Bhalla?

Shivi Bhalla grew up in Ludhiana, India. He came to Australia as an International student himself. After 6 months of his arrival, he started to make some really good friends and understand the Australian way of life. He finished his bachelor of accounting from CQU, Sydney.

After parking my car in a narrow lane, I walked down to the BTB Kirribilli cafe to interview Shivi Bhalla. Dressed in his blue suit, he said, “For me teaching students or to help someone understand a concept is an art of convincing. And, I am good at it.” In Sydney, he started his professional life teaching students at Bridge Business College (Kent St, Sydney CBD) and released his potential as a teacher. From being a teacher to opening a school in national level, is an amazing journey for Shivi Bhalla.

He has attended motivation classes with Samuel Cawthorn (Australian motivational speaker, whose dad is from Scotland and mum from West Bengal, India). He travelled with Samuel on a speaking tour to over ten cities in India to polish his personal speaking skill, grasp the art of convincing people and became a top notch influential entrepreneur in EdTech space. His incredible story highlights the growth of his business from scratch without capital-raising drives.

He is sure a role model to follow!