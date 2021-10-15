INTERNATIONAL BORDER OPENING RIPE WITH OPPORTUNITIES FOR NSW AG WORKFORCE

Primary producers will have their labour shortage pressures reduced with the NSW Government set to make it quicker and easier for foreign agricultural workers to safely start working on farms, Minister for Agriculture Adam Marshall announced today.

From 1 November, the NSW Government will remove quarantine requirements and caps for overseas arrivals who the Commonwealth Government recognises as fully vaccinated with a TGA-approved vaccine.

“The welcoming of fully vaccinated overseas travelers into NSW is a fantastic opportunity to bolster the state’s agricultural workforce which has been decimated by the COVID-induced border closures,” Mr Marshall said.

“Forecasts show this crop will tip 16.08 million tonnes, and it is critical farmers have the workforce they need to bring that in.

“By the NSW Government removing quarantine requirements, it clears further financial and logistical barriers for the ag industry to bring in foreign workers to help keep our supermarkets shelves stocked as they have all through the pandemic.”

Further advice about testing requirements will be provided in the coming days.

Mr Marshall said this was further good news for the state’s primary producers as they look to acquire the necessary workforce ahead of another record harvest.

“Just yesterday, we announced more than 4,500 Department of Regional NSW staff would be entitled to a week’s Harvest Leave,” Mr Marshall said.

“While there is no short-term fix to the COVID-exacerbated workforce shortage, these two announcements in as many days will go a long way to alleviating labour pressures through a bumper harvest.”

To further assist industry overcome the labour shortage, the NSW Government has:

· Aided the arrival of 2,500 overseas agricultural workers;

· Provided $3.8 million in hotel quarantine subsidies for those workers;

· Spearheaded the Ag Workers’ Code; and

· Launched the ‘Help Harvest NSW’ website to connect agriculture employers with out of work Australians.