INTEGRATED VACCINATION CERTIFICATE OPENS TO ALL ON SERVICE NSW APP

Residents across NSW will be able to integrate the COVID-19 digital vaccination certificate into their Service NSW app from today with the program now rolling out State-wide.

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said with restrictions to further ease as the state approaches 80 per cent double vaccination, the integration of the vaccine certificate with the app will make things easier for the people of NSW.

“This is an extra digital service to make life easier for the businesses and customers of NSW as we open back up. NSW is the first jurisdiction in Australia to roll out an integrated QR code solution for displaying vaccination status State wide,” Mr Dominello said.

“When someone visits a venue, they’ll be able to show their green check-in tick and vaccination status simultaneously, saving staff and customers time.

“While integrating the COVID-19 digital certificate on to the Service NSW app will be optional, it will be the by far the easiest and quickest way to prove you’re fully vaccinated.”

The State-wide roll out follows a successful regional pilot with clubs, aged-care facilities and taxis in Port Macquarie, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga and Lismore, as well as internal government participants.

As the vaccine data sits in the Federal Australian Immunisation Register to integrate the COVID-19 digital certificate into the Service NSW app you will need to:

· Ensure your Federal MyGov account is linked to Medicare

· Download the Express Plus Medicare app and sign in with your MyGov account details

· Select ‘Proof of vaccinations’ and then ‘View history’

· Select ‘Share with check in app’ and then ‘Service NSW’

“I would like to thank the Federal Government, in particular Minister Stuart Robert, for his support and collaboration in making this happen and sharing the data at the end of last month,” Mr Dominello said.

“I also want to thank the businesses and individuals who participated in the various industry-based trials this week in Port Macquarie, Lismore, Tamworth and Wagga and Wagga. Your feedback has been invaluable in getting us to this point ahead of schedule.

“Integrating the vaccine certificate also helps future proof our State’s digital infrastructure in the event that proof of vaccination is ever required again or if it’s still needed in certain settings like international travel.”

There were already three ways to demonstrate the vaccine certificate. Customers can use the Express Plus Medicare app or the digital wallet on their phone. Customers without a smartphone can print a vaccination certificate from their Medicare account or contact Services Australia for a paper certificate in order to prove their vaccination status.

John Green, Director of Liquor and Policing at the Australian Hotels Association NSW, said venue operators were reporting the vaccination status combined with the QR check-in made it easier to check and validate.

“The convenience of having a customer’s vaccination status presented alongside their check-in will allow for a seamless entry and take pressure off venue staff,” Mr Green said. “It certainly makes the process quicker.”

The Service NSW app will include a number of security measures to help compliance officers and businesses with checking and validating a customer’s vaccination status, including a NSW Waratah logo hologram and rotating QR codes, similar to the Digital Driver Licence.