INSTALLATION OF TEMPORARY TRAFFIC LIGHTS BRINGS HEATHCOTE ROAD UPGRADE A STEP CLOSER

The installation of traffic lights on Heathcote Road Voyager Point is a significant milestone in preparing for a major upgrade along a 2.2 kilometre stretch of the road to begin early next year.

Member for Holsworthy, Melanie Gibbons MP, said the traffic lights, to be installed at the intersection of The Avenue and Heathcote Road, Voyager Point will significantly improve the safety of the intersection.

This is the first stage of work motorists will notice on Heathcote Road itself and it will be underway from Monday 22 November. Noise walls are also currently being built along the boundary of Margate Avenue and near Infantry Parade, Holsworthy.

“Once this work is completed, the road will be ready for the major upgrade between Holsworthy and Voyager Point which will begin in 2022 and take around 30 months to complete. The total project cost is $188 million with contributions from both the NSW State Government and Federal Government,” Ms Gibbons continued.

The upgrade along this stretch of Heathcote road will reduce congestion, improve road safety and provide more reliable journeys for all road users. It will also see the traffic lights made permanent once works are completed.

“For road users, we are upgrading the single lane road to a two-lane dual carriageway with new bridges across Harris and Williams Creeks along with duplicating the bridge across the railway at Holsworthy,” Ms Gibbons said.

The upgrade will also respect the area’s indigenous, military and railway heritage, being a key route for the traditional owners of this land and to the Holsworthy Military Base.

“The noise walls will also feature artwork from Leanne Watson, a Darug woman who has paid homage to local heritage and drawn inspiration from the rock art found in the local area.

“Also we will be preserving key elements of the existing Harris Creek Bridge which was built as a rail connection through to Liverpool by WWI German Prisoners of War,” Ms Gibbons said.

The bridge incorporates an inscription by the German Internees that dates the bridge to 1917. Holsworthy was also a training ground for the revered Australian Light Horse and 12th Regiment.

Historical images recognising the area’s unique and significant military history, will be incorporated into bridge safety screens and noise walls. Plinths will also be installed across the project area to showcase information to the community.

“This area has such a rich heritage and it’s important we pay homage to those who walked these grounds before us,” Ms Gibbons said.