Star Plus brings its new fiction offering Ye Hai Chahatein, an entertaining take on single mothers’ that society raises eyebrows at and their struggle for marital acceptance even within their own family and inner circle. With an unusual concept being narrated very differently from anything ever seen before on television, actors of the show are leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves for their challenging roles. Recently, veteran actress Indira Krishnan who plays the role of onscreen mother of Sargun Kaur, revealed how she has been focusing on learning Carnatic music in order to convincingly essay her character in the show.

Indira Krishnan learns Carnatic music for Ye Hai Chahatein

Vasudha Srinivasan (played by Indira Krishnan) is a strong, independent, Carnatic singer, who runs classes for teaching classical Carnatic music. In order to essay her role effortlessly and justify her character as a Carnatic singer, Popular actress Indira has been going the extra mile to understand the basics of classical singing! The talented actress has been taking music classes and trying her level best to understand the fundamentals of singing.

*Talking about this Indira Krishnan said*, “Being a Tamilian myself, I always had an underlying wish of learning South Indian music. I was extremely happy and excited when I got to know that I am playing the role of a Carnatic singer. While I wanted to fulfill my wish of learning south Indian music, I wanted to do complete justice to the character too. Hence, I started spending adequate time on my research and learning music, so that my passion can come across as natural on- screen. I hope I can bring out the detailing well and the audiences and fans enjoy this side of me”

Kudos to Indira ji for pushing the boundaries of method acting and going the extra mile!!