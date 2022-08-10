INDIA’S NEWEST TECH UNICORN TO OPEN OCEANIA HQ IN MELBOURNE

A new global tech unicorn – a company with a valuation exceeding $1 billion – has chosen Victoria as the base to build its Oceania operations, bringing new jobs as well as opportunities for universities and graduates.

LeadSquared is one of India’s leading Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms and supported by the Andrews Labor Government, it will establish its Oceania headquarters and global training hub in Melbourne.

The move enhances Victoria’s position as a leader in the tech sector and will create 18 high-skilled jobs. The state’s world-class technology infrastructure and talent, renowned culture of innovation and thriving education and financial services sectors were key factors in the move.

Melbourne will be LeadSquared’s global hub for all training needs and the company is looking to partner with a Victorian university to deliver its training program. Victoria’s tech sector contributes more than $38 billion to the economy annually and supports almost 140,000 workers across 20,000 businesses.

The Labor Government’s International Investment Strategy continues to attract more global organisations from high-impact industries to secure the jobs, skills and technology that will drive long-term growth in the Victorian economy.

A leader in end-to-end sales, marketing, and onboarding automation solutions, LeadSquared raised over $220 million in its series-C round to achieve its unicorn status, pushing its valuation past $1.3 billion. The firm’s purpose-built platform connects experiences across digital properties, back-office systems, company staff and customers to provide sales and marketing solutions.

The Bengaluru-based firm has more than 1,000 staff with operations in India, the US, Singapore, the Middle East and South Africa and clients including global Edtech companies such as Byju’s, Unacademy, Cuemath and UpGrad.

In Melbourne, staff will focus on sales, marketing, engineering and servicing.