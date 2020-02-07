INDIA’S 1ST MOVIE TRILOGY, BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE, TO RELEASE ON 4TH DECEMBER 2020

The film is set to release in 5 Indian languages

The cinematic magnum opus of 2020, and the much awaited First Film of the BRAHMĀSTRA movie trilogy, is all set to release on 4th December, 2020, in 5 Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam). This passion project directed by the young and visionary Ayan Mukerji, Brahmāstra: Part One, is a genre-bending, fantasy/adventure and a tribute to sacred Indian mythology, set in modern India.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film has a never-seen-before star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.