India continue winning streak, crush SL in 1st T20 by 62 runs

Ishan Kishan gave a glimpse of his enormous potential with a 56-ball-89 before the bowlers joined the party in India’s clinical 62-run demolition of Sri Lanka in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series on Thursday.

This was also India’s longest winning streak in T20Is which has now gone up to 10 matches.

Asked to take first strike, Kishan was unstoppable at the top as he blasted a blistering 56-ball 89, while Shreyas Iyer provided the late charge with an unbeaten 57 as India racked up a massive 199 for 2.

The Indian bowlers, led by Bhuveshwar Kumar (2/9 in 2 overs) and Venkatesh Iyer (2/36), then provided the finishing touch, limiting Sri Lanka to 137 for 6 in 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/11) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/28) also claimed one wicket each.

The victory extended India’s winning streak to 10 T20 games.

For Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka regained some confidence with an unbeaten 47-ball 53 but he didn’t get any support from the other batters.

Rohit, Chahal reach personal milestones

Indian captain Rohit Sharma became the highest scorer in all T20Is after his innings of 44 as he surpassed Martin Guptill (3299) to now go onto 3307.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (67 wickets) have now gone past Jasprit Bumrah as India’s top wicket-taker in T20Is.

Beautiful bowling

Defending the total, Bhuvneshwar provided India the perfect start as he cleaned up in-form opener Pathum Nissanka (0) of the first ball of the innings before returning to remove the other opener Kamil Mishara (13) cheaply.

India’s fielding was not up to the mark with ventakesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer spilling chances off Kamila and Charith Asalanka in 3rd and 6th overs respectively but it didn’t matter as the Lankan batters couldn’t use the chances. Ventakesh got rid of Janith Liyanage (11), while comeback man Ravindra Jadeja had Dinesh Chandimal (10) stumped in the 10th over as Sri Lanka were down 51 for 4 in 10th over.