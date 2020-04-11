INDIA – Business Guide to Corona virus

Business Australia has advised Australian businesses for more than 190 years. They have created a dedicated hub for Australian business owners to keep up with the latest news and information on Coronavirus (COVID-19).

View in your preferred language here:

• Hindi – https://bit.ly/BAHindi

• China (Simplified Mandarin) – https://bit.ly/BAChina

• Filipino – https://bit.ly/BAFilipino

• Arabic – https://bit.ly/BAArabic

• Vietnamese – https://bit.ly/BAViet

• Korean – https://bit.ly/BAKorean

1.Coronavirus FAQ’s: Answers to Frequently Asked Questions including Government Assistance and definition of hardship. The definition of Essential and Non-Essential Business, Commercial Property Leases, Workplace Health and Safety, Employee stand down and redundancy, Employee leave and pay and information on Apprentices and Trainees.

2. Free Coronavirus resources for Businesses: In this difficult time be aware of the free resources and services that are available for support including a free English speaking phone service for Government Stimulus and Financial advice (English)

3. Is your business struggling to pay the rent? Download free template letters including how to request a temporary rent holiday, reduction or payment plan from your landlord. Also read advice on dealing and protecting your business from landlords including lease termination, being locked out from premises, and what to do if your landlord is unreasonable.

4. What to do while waiting for the Jobkeeper Payment: The Federal Government announced a 6-month wage subsidy to help businesses keep their employees during COVID-19 crisis. The first payment is due to be paid in the first week of May and click here to register for the program and for a list of things you can do while you are waiting, including a list of over 1500 Business Grants and how to save money on your energy bill.

5. Coronavirus Official Government language & Telephone Advice line: Business Australia have compiled a list of all the official government words and language to help you understand the impact of Coronavirus on your business and employees. Become a free member of Business Australia to access their English language Workplace Advice Telephone service from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

To read further about the above click on your preferred language page:

