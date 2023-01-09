IND VS AUS: THE FINAL CONTEST IN BORDER – GAVASKAR TROPHY BEFORE WT CHAMPIONSHIP 2023)

By Nonit Nassa

The Australian Cricket Team is all set for the tour of India in 2023 to play four crucial test matches in the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The matches will take place from February 9 to March 13. Australia’s spot in the WTC has already been secured, while India must win two of its remaining four test matches to have a significant presence in the WTC in 2023.

In the most recent three encounters between the two nations, India did not let Australia win a single series match, and Australia’s test record against India is also appalling—they have never defeated India on Indian soil. India became the only Asian team to defeat Australia twice at home in the final series between the two teams in 2020–2021, breaking Australia’s barrier at Gaba.

Both India and Australia recently underwent significant phases in which India defeated Bangladesh and Australia charged up against South Africa. The outcome of this encounter will be extremely fascinating to watch for the two nations.

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 schedule

In 2023, Australia will visit India for a three-match test series, with the first test beginning on February 9 at Nagpur’s VCA Stadium. The remaining tests in the series will be held in Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium), Dharamsala (HPCA Stadium), and Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium).

Test series schedule

First Test: February 9–13, 2023, VCA Stadium, Nagpur

Second Test: February 17–21, 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

Third Test: March 1–5, 2023, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Fourth Test: March 9 -13 2023, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Following the test series, a three-match ODI series will begin on March 17 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The following two ODIs will be played in Visakhapatnam and Delhi, respectively. This series could be crucial for both teams because the ODI World Cup will be held in India later this year.

ODI series schedule

1st ODI: March 17, 2023, at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium

2nd ODI: March 19, 2023 (Visakhapatnam, Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy International Cricket Stadium)

3rd ODI: March 22, 2023 (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

Rishabh Pant, the previous season’s Superstar of the show, won’t be there due to his misadventure. Due to his absence, India will have KS Bharat, Sanju Samsun, and Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeper options. Wridhiman Saha’s expertise made him a top pick as well, giving India a potent middle order. The key question for Australia will be whether all-rounder Camron Green is healthy enough to compete in Indian conditions.