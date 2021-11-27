By Indranil Halder

I was honoured to be invited with my wife Jane Wilkins to the inaugural 2021 Salvos Multicultural Gala ( SMG) at Cumberland Room, CommBank Stadium, Parramatta. Organised by Gandhi Creation on behalf of The Salvation Army Australia. The 2021 SMG was attended by senator Senator The Hon. Kristina Keneally, Anyier Yuol (entrepreneur and Founder & CEO of Miss Sahara) and Maryam Popal Zahid (Founder and Director, Afghan Women on the Move) amongst others. Mr. Steve Kamper MP( Shadow Minister for Small Business, Shadow Minister for Property, and Shadow Minister) and The Hon. Dr Geoffrey Lee, MP (Member for Parramatta) were also present.

For more than a century, the Salvation Army have been at the forefront of Australia’s charitable organisations dedicated to supporting communities and helping those in need. As Australia’s landscape and population have undergone a considerable amount of change, the support of the Salvation Army has remained constant.

To ensure that the Salvation Army can continually meet the needs of all Australians, Salvos Multicultural Ambassador Program is introduced with a specific focus to increase awareness, gain access to our social support and celebrate the work of The Salvation Army with multicultural Australia.

It was a night of spectacular First Nations, Chinese and India performers, speech by community leaders and sumptuous food. Attendees got dressed in ethnic wear to celebrate this inaugural gala. Adrian Kistan, Head of Diversity, The Salvation Army, entered Cumberland Room with Senator The Hon. Kristina Keneally entered and her partner as the 30,000 seat stadium echoed the fabulous sounds of the African drums. With incredibly engaging conversations at every table, it was time to say thank you to The Salvation Army for looking after people in need and working to foster a more cohesive Australian multicultural society.